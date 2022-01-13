The Betfred Championship club, which played its home matches at the Eco-Power Stadium – formerly named the Keepmoat – in Doncaster last year, is set to return to Sheffield from the 2022 season, with the first game back scheduled for 10 April.

The Eagles have not played in Sheffield since 2018, when they were based at the Community Stadium on the Olympic Legacy Park site before being forced to find a new, temporary base while it was developed.

From left to right: Mark Aston (CEO and director of rugby - Sheffield Eagles), Ricard Caborn (project lead - Legacy Park Ltd), Stephen Marriott (operations director - Scarborough Group International).

"We are looking forward to re-establishing our base in the city of Sheffield once again,” said Liam Claffey, the club’s general manager.

“Now the deal is signed our focus is on working with Scarborough Group International (SGI) to ensure we’re able to deliver the best game day experience for our supporters, corporate partners and community stakeholders, and we look forward to welcoming them all to the Community Stadium in the coming months.”

The Community Stadium, which also previously housed Sheffield United Women, is owned by SGI – the company belonging to former Sheffield United co-owner Kevin McCabe.

As well as becoming a semi-permanent home to Sheffield Eagles, it will also be available for community use and will feature a three-storey, covered grandstand with initial seating for 758 spectators and a total capacity for up to 3,900 people.

There will also be 23,000 sq ft of commercial space and office facilities.

Stephen Marriott, operations director at SGI, added: "Sheffield Eagles have a strong and growing fan base in the city, and this, combined with the investment we've made into our Community Stadium will give fans more opportunities to experience the action at a first-class venue.

"We look forward to working with Sheffield Eagles on this partnership."

Sheffield, who were based at the former Don Valley Stadium up until 2013, will begin the 2022 campaign away to Barrow Raiders on Sunday, 30 January.