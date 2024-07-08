Aston proud of his history making side as they defeat on the rise Halifax Panthers.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Sheffield completed the league double over Halifax Panthers as they claimed a 28-0 victory at the Olympic Legacy Park.

A Ben Jones Bishop brace helped the Eagles to become the first Sheffield’s men side to nil a team both home and away in one season as they claimed a fourth straight Championship victory.

On the historical victory, head coach Mark Aston said: “I’m delighted, it was a special performance by a special group of people and I’m immensely proud of them because they delivered.”

“It’s special any team that nils another team for a full eighty minutes is special but if we look at York last week it was 12-0 at half time so we’ve just got that about us.”

Sheffield players celebrate during their victory against Halifax Panthers.

Sheffield broke the dead lock through a Ben Jones Bishop effort in the corner just over a quarter of the way through the first half after a slow start for both sides.

Both teams were reduced to 12 men in the closing stages of the first half after Sheffield’s Joel Farrell and Halifax’s Ben Kavanagh were sinbinned as both sets of players came together in a fiery encounter.

Bayley Liu had the final say in the opening forty after a magnificent effort from Matty Dawson-Jones kept a Cory Aston kick in field on the last play to give the hosts a 10-0 lead at half time.

Dawson-Jones was on the receiving end of another amazing kick from Aston as the hosts added another try to their tally with around 10 minutes gone of the second half.

Jones Bishop and Eddie Battye crossed over within minutes of each other as Sheffield made the most of the extra man advantage as Panthers’ Zack McComb saw a red card with twenty minutes remaining.

However it was Sheffield’s defence which proved to be match winning as despite multiple late chances for the visitors the eagles kept the two points in South Yorkshire with Aston sealing the deal with a penalty after the hooter.

On the convincing victory, winger Dawson Jones said: “the nil is probably the most important thing out of that game and we’ve probably defended pretty well for the last few weeks and we’ll keep building on that.”

