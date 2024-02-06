Anthony Thackery named as captain for Sheffield Eagles in club's 40th season

Anthony Thackeray has again been named as captain for the Eagles. Picture: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com

Anthony Thackeray will again lead the Eagles as club captain.

The 37-year-old joined the club during 2019 and went on to captain the club to victory in the inaugural AB Sundecks 1895 Cup final at Wembley Stadium, beating Widnes Vikings 36-18.

Since then, he has become an experienced head within the Sheffield side helping the club build year-on-year, which eventually saw us earn a fourth place finish last season in the Betfred Championship and a spot in the play-offs.

In 104 appearances for the Eagles, Thackeray has so far claimed 70 tries, totally 284 points on the board for the club.

Fiver other players will hold a leadership role this season.

Winger Ben Jones-Bishop enters his third season with the club having had a brilliant year all-round during 2022 and he’ll add valuable experience in the Eagles’ back-line.

As the second current-longest serving player in the club’s rankings with 128 competitive appearances, Cory Aston will add experience from the halves during 2024, whilst Joel Farrell will hold a similar role having made just short of 100 competitive appearances for the Eagles.

Forward Tyler Dickinson, who has made over 70 competitive appearances for the club since joining from Batley Bulldogs in 2021 will add a senior head in the front row, while fellow prop Eddie Battye, who has rejoined the Eagles for a second spell during the off-season, will also hold a leadership role for the upcoming season.