Another problem for Sheffield Eagles ahead of Toulouse showdown
Sheffield Eagles chief Mark Aston is facing yet another problem finding a centre ahead of Saturday's showdown with Toulouse.
With regulars James Glover and Jason Crookes sidelined for the rest of the season, Aston recalled veteran Menzie Yere from a loan spell at Doncaster but he will miss the weekend because of visa issues.
Aston was forced to move Jacob Ogden to the wing against Dewsbury to compensate for an injury to Ryan Millar, but he expects the young flyer to be fit.
The Eagles chief will think over his options again this week, keeping his fingers crossed for some help on dual-registration.
"It's tricky. I am trying to convince Keith Senior to come out of retirement," Aston joked.
Sign up to our daily newsletter
"We'll just have a look at it, and try and get some players out there that want to play and deliver what we want them to do. It is a problem because we have lost both centres now. Jacob Ogden has done well but had to go on the wing against Dewsbury because we lost Ryan Millar.
”We'll see what comes out of London, maybe we might have Pat Moran back, who knows. We'll see. I am looking at it hoping we might get a couple of players back."
Aston has used the likes of Aaron Brown and Sonny Esslemont at centre this season, and may be forced into something similar in the south of France.
Moran has also been a miss since his recall by Warrington, but Aston is still hopeful of bringing him back to the Steel City.