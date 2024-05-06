Romans Fall to Giants Again

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Sheffield Giants 18 – 09 Chester Romans

It was another slow start for both teams, with a couple of series each ending without score. Both were aggressive early, with forays into the opposition 1/3 ending with a turnover on downs after failing to convert on 4th and inches. The lull didn’t last though, with the Romans throwing an interception to #45 Phil Jarrett. The INT was run in for the score, but pulled back for a foul. The turnover counted though and that brought the Giants offence out, with that same series bringing the first score of the day thanks to a running TD from #3 Barron Abrahams up the middle. The intent to be aggressive and run the score up early though petered out with a failed two-point conversion.

The floodgates didn’t open following the score and two strong defences put their stamps on the game, with the Giants having the better showing thanks to sacks from #99 Bastien Pindeler and, following his first last week against the Alphas, another interception from #41 Peter Parkinson.

Barron Abrahams haunted the Romans throughout the afternon

The Romans, sensing the direction of the game, took the sensible decision to settle for 3 points after their most successful drive of the season stalled within the Giants 15, as the half time whistle was blown.

The Giants defence started the second half and did not let up at all. Very few yards were gained on the first series for the Romans O, ending in a punt. Special Teams stepped up to the plate here, beginning with a first punt block for that man again Pindeler.

Punts were exchanged but that was an invitation for the Giants Special Teams unit, with #20 Adam Westwood recovering the punt following contact from a Romans player. With the offence then taking over on a short field, the Giants brought the score to 12-03 with a further running touchdown, this time from #81 Dan Padley. The extra point attempt was no good.

The home defence stalled the Romans offence immediately and, to nobody’s surprise, Special Teams made themselves known again, this time with #94 Josh Padley blocking a punt, and Phil Jarrett scooping the loose ball up and running it all the way home for his first touchdown.

Peter Parkinson with a second interception in as many games

The Romans did score again – the fake on the PAT broken up by #39 Jacob Eansworth - before time expired but the damage had been done thanks to the psychological blow of the turnover. The game ended at 18-09, and a first win for the season for the Giants, and a 1-0 record at Fortress Norton for 2024.

After three consecutive games the Giants will now return to practice and their ongoing community work. Up next, between training sessions, will be a food drive in collaboration with S6 Foodbank and Stannington Foodbank, at Morrisons Hillsborough on Saturday 11th May (10:00 – 14:00).