News you can trust since 1887
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
1 day ago Nurses strike continues: Major disruption for NHS services in England
5 minutes ago Enter Shikari announce huge UK tour - full details
1 hour ago Tributes paid to singer Gordon Lightfoot following death
3 hours ago Marks &Spencer to close stores in May - full list of closures
3 hours ago HMV to reopen original flagship store after four year closure
3 hours ago Müller recall Cadbury desserts because of Listeria contamination

Rising stars of Sheffield Athletics victorious at British Universities & Colleges Sports Athletics Championships

There were superb performances by athletes from both Sheffield Universities at the British Universities & Colleges Sports Athletics Championships Athletics Championships at Sport City in Manchester.

By John HensonContributor
Published 2nd May 2023, 10:35 BST
Updated 2nd May 2023, 10:35 BST

Principally among them was Leonie Ashmeade (coach Lewis Samuel) of Sheffield Hallam University who stormed through in the final stages of the Women’s 100 metres to take not only the gold medal but also a Championships record and a massive personal best of 11.46s.

Her time was also qualifying time for the Under 23 European Championships in Espoo, Finland, in July this year.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Another fine performance came from Adelaide Omitowoju (Coach Ben Davies) of the University of Sheffield who repeated her victory in the Triple Jump at the BUCS Indoor Championships in February with a gold medal leap of 12.38metres.

Most Popular

Also winning a gold medal, overcoming atrocious conditions of rain and wind, was George Heppinstall (Coach Trevor Fox) of SHU in the Pole Vault with a vault of 4.68metres.

George is rapidly following in the footsteps of Sheffield’s Commonwealth silver medallist Adam Hague (Coach Trevor Fox) in the same event.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Another rising star of Sheffield athletics, although representing De Montfort University at the Championships, was Chukwuemeka Osammor (Coach James Taylor) who was gold medallist in the Discus Throw with a distance of 54.09metres.

Chuk also has ambitions to compete in the European Under 23 Championships in July.

Tonight, May 3, at 6pm sees the second of the RJT Open Meetings of the season at SHU Woodbourn Arena, promoted by Tom Grantham on behalf of City of Sheffield & Dearne A C, mainly featuring athletes from clubs all over the North of England and the Midlands.

Related topics:ManchesterBen Davies