Rising stars of Sheffield Athletics victorious at British Universities & Colleges Sports Athletics Championships

There were superb performances by athletes from both Sheffield Universities at the British Universities & Colleges Sports Athletics Championships Athletics Championships at Sport City in Manchester.

Principally among them was Leonie Ashmeade (coach Lewis Samuel) of Sheffield Hallam University who stormed through in the final stages of the Women’s 100 metres to take not only the gold medal but also a Championships record and a massive personal best of 11.46s.

Her time was also qualifying time for the Under 23 European Championships in Espoo, Finland, in July this year.

Another fine performance came from Adelaide Omitowoju (Coach Ben Davies) of the University of Sheffield who repeated her victory in the Triple Jump at the BUCS Indoor Championships in February with a gold medal leap of 12.38metres.

Also winning a gold medal, overcoming atrocious conditions of rain and wind, was George Heppinstall (Coach Trevor Fox) of SHU in the Pole Vault with a vault of 4.68metres.

George is rapidly following in the footsteps of Sheffield’s Commonwealth silver medallist Adam Hague (Coach Trevor Fox) in the same event.

Another rising star of Sheffield athletics, although representing De Montfort University at the Championships, was Chukwuemeka Osammor (Coach James Taylor) who was gold medallist in the Discus Throw with a distance of 54.09metres.

Chuk also has ambitions to compete in the European Under 23 Championships in July.