Rian Snell - Transplant Athlete

Rian is selected for World Transplant Games

We at City of Sheffield and Dearne A C (COSAC) are proud to report that Rian Snell, a student at Sheffield Hallam University, has been selected to compete for Great Britain & Northern Ireland at the World Transplant Games which take place in Dresden, Germany from 16th-22nd August this year.

Originally from Norwich, and currently studying for a degree in Sport and Exercise Science at SHU, Rian has been selected to compete in the 100m, Long Jump & 4 x 100m relay.

Rian was only 3 years old when he underwent surgery for a transplanted kidney and in the years that followed developed a love of athletics which continued through his teenage years culminating in him competing successfully at the World Transplant Games in 2019. He has since won medals at the World Transplant Games in 2023 and the European Transplant Games in 2024.

Rian does his running sessions with a Training Group of sprinters at SHU Woodbourn Arena and EIS Arena along with fellow SHU athletes and other athletes from local clubs, including Olympian Lee Thompson and England International Ella Blakey,

Before the 2025 World Games he hopes to compete at the BUCS (British Universities and Colleges Sports) Championships in Manchester in early May and at the European IFAM Meeting in Brussels later in May before competing at the British Transplant Championships in early August in Oxford.