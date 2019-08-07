Photo credit: HECTOR RETAMAL/AFP/Getty Images)

Revealed! The top 40 Premier League net spenders in the top tier since 1992 - featuring Newcastle United, Sheffield United, Sheffield Wednesday & more

There's been some tasty transfer fees flying around this summer, with Harry Maguire's mega £80m move to Manchester United the latest in a flurry of high profile deals in the English top tier.

By Richie Boon
Wednesday, 07 August, 2019, 14:52

Here's the 40 highest net spends tracked from the inception of the Premier League in 1992, ranked from lowest to highest, with figures largely provided by the consistently excellent Price of Football...

1. Ipswich Town - £16m

Most expensive signing: Matteo Sereni from Sampdoria - £5.6m. (Credit: Stu Forster /Allsport)

2. Reading - £22m

Most expensive signing: Greg Halford from Oxford United - £2.5m. (Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)

3. Sheffield Wednesday - £25m

Most expensive signing: Gilles de Bilde from PSV - £3m (Credit: Jamie McDonald /Allsport)

4. Charlton Athletic - £25m

Most expensive signing: Jason Euell from Wimbledon- £4.75m. (Photo by Phil Cole/Getty Images)

