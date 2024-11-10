Reiss Butterworth signs for Sheffield Eagles for 2025
He becomes the club’s second new signing following the announcement last week that former Leeds Rhinos hooker Corey Johnson would also join the club for next season.
Butterworth joined Hull KR ahead of the start of last season, but he went on to spend the second-half of last season on loan at his former side, Dewsbury Rams.
He scored against the Eagles in the last outing of the 2024 season as he put in a man-of-the-match performance for the hosts, helping them to a 28-8 victory at the FLAIR Stadium at the back end of September in the Betfred Championship.
Also formerly of Bradford Bulls and Huddersfield Giants, Butterworth will be looking to make an immediate impact in South Yorkshire, as the Eagles continue to prepare ahead of the new 2025 Betfred Championship season.