Reiss Butterworth signs for Sheffield Eagles for 2025

By Brad Saxton
Contributor
Published 10th Nov 2024, 13:09 BST
Updated 11th Nov 2024, 10:00 BST

Sheffield Eagles have announced their second new addition ahead of 2025 after signing 25-year-old hooker Reiss Butterworth on a two-year deal following his departure from Super League side Hull Kingston Rovers.

He becomes the club’s second new signing following the announcement last week that former Leeds Rhinos hooker Corey Johnson would also join the club for next season.

Butterworth joined Hull KR ahead of the start of last season, but he went on to spend the second-half of last season on loan at his former side, Dewsbury Rams.

He scored against the Eagles in the last outing of the 2024 season as he put in a man-of-the-match performance for the hosts, helping them to a 28-8 victory at the FLAIR Stadium at the back end of September in the Betfred Championship.

Butterworth has signed a two-year deal with the club

Also formerly of Bradford Bulls and Huddersfield Giants, Butterworth will be looking to make an immediate impact in South Yorkshire, as the Eagles continue to prepare ahead of the new 2025 Betfred Championship season.

