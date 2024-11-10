Reiss Butterworth signs for Sheffield Eagles for 2025

Sheffield Eagles have announced their second new addition ahead of 2025 after signing 25-year-old hooker Reiss Butterworth on a two-year deal following his departure from Super League side Hull Kingston Rovers.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He becomes the club’s second new signing following the announcement last week that former Leeds Rhinos hooker Corey Johnson would also join the club for next season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Butterworth joined Hull KR ahead of the start of last season, but he went on to spend the second-half of last season on loan at his former side, Dewsbury Rams.

He scored against the Eagles in the last outing of the 2024 season as he put in a man-of-the-match performance for the hosts, helping them to a 28-8 victory at the FLAIR Stadium at the back end of September in the Betfred Championship.

Butterworth has signed a two-year deal with the club

Also formerly of Bradford Bulls and Huddersfield Giants, Butterworth will be looking to make an immediate impact in South Yorkshire, as the Eagles continue to prepare ahead of the new 2025 Betfred Championship season.