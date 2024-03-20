Red hot rival will bring the best out of Sheffield's Dalton Smith at the Arena

So says Steel City gym-mate Junaid Bostan, who expects his friend to put on a memorable performance at Sheffield Arena.Zepeda is the biggest threat to Sheffielder Smith since he first embarked on his professional career that started in 2019 and now stretches to 15 straight wins.The visitor was picked by promoters Matchroom so they could get the clearest indication yet whether their man is ready for the big time.Zepeda has boxed for the WBO and WBC lightweight titles.Saturday's WBC International Super Lightweight title showdown, is Zepeda's last chance to put himself in the running for another crack at an elite belt.But Bostan, an admirer of how Smith conducts himself inside and outside the ring, believes his buddy is more than ready for the challenge."The better opponent they put in front of Dalton the better performance you are going to get out of him" he said."At 27 he is coming into his prime and this fight is arriving just at the right time in his career."These next few years are pivotal for him in his division, and we will see him do what he does best."Bostan is only 22, but he said: "If I had children and wanted to show them who to follow as a role model, and how to go about things, I'd say Dalton would be my choice."He lives the life, is very disciplined, very composed, level headed and he doesn't let things get to his head."He is a gentle soul but when he gets in the ring he is very spiteful."Dalton has lived the life from a very young age and he is getting the fruits of his labours and God willing he will soon be on the world scene."Bostan described him as an orthodox puncher who can "box, fight on the front foot or the back."He can do it all it is just a matter of getting him the right fights and he will succeed and I am very confident he will."The Rotherham boxer, who takes part in a final eliminator in Liverpool on April 27 for a shot at the English super welterweight title, said training had gone well at Steel City."I have been training and sparring with Dalton, he is looking well and is in the best shape I have seen him in a long time. His mindset is good; I can foresee a great performance."Saturday's card also features Derby's Sandy Ryan v Denaby Main's Terri Harper in a WBO Welterweight Title face off.