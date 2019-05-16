Recently released Spireite 'turned down Chesterfield offer' to join Town legend Ian Evatt at National League rival Barrow

Brad Barry has joined Barrow

Evatt, manager of one of Chesterfield's National League rivals, has signed Brad Barry, who left the Proact at the end of last season following a two-year stay.

Barry was one of a dozen players to leave Town when they revealed their retained list.

He made 51 league appearances as a Spireite, scoring two goals.

Evatt was delighted to capture a player he played alongside in the Chesterfield defence during the 2017/18 season.

The Barrow boss said: "I know Brad very well. He can play a few different positions – right-back, right wing-back, even the right of a front three.

“He’s very athletic, he’s the right age again for what we’re trying to do and what we’re trying to build.

“He’s got plenty of League experience with Swindon Town in League One and in League Two with Swindon and Chesterfield, so I’m very pleased to get Brad because he’s a very good player and we’re looking forward to getting started."

Evatt believes it's a feather in Barrow's cap that Barry preferred a move to the North West than to stay put.

“I think he in the end turned down an offer from Chesterfield to come to us, which says a lot about us," said Evatt.

“With the way we play, he will take to it like a duck to water because he knows about me and he knows how our teams play and he is very much an attacking full-back, so he will fit in with what we do."

Chesterfield signed the right-back from their fellow 2017 League One relegation victims Swindon Town, before Barry and his new club suffered a second successive drop in the 2017/18 campaign.

Last season he fell out of favour with former Town boss Martin Allen and was sent out on loan to Dover, before returning to the Proact and playing a part in Chesterfield's move away from the drop zone.