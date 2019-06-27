Rare missed cut for Matt Fitzpatrick in Spain
Matt Fitzpatrick missed the cut for only the second time this season as his Andalucia Masters campaign was ended after the second round.
The Sheffield golfer improved on Friday but could still only manage a level par 71 to leave him at +3 for the tournament.
With the cut set at two over par, Fitzpatrick’s early exit was confirmed – his first since the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am in February.
For the majority of the round, just as he did on Thursday, Fitzpatrick delivered solid golf to card pars on 14 holes.
Sign up to our daily newsletter
But his birdies came only after bogeys to deny him the progress he needed to take him into the weekend.
He finished the day 11 shots behind runaway leader Christiaan Bezuidenhout of South Africa who sits four clear of a four-man chasing pack which features tournament host Sergio Garcia.