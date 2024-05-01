Rap star bangs out the music - with a little help from Kell Brook

More recently, though, he's shared the canvas with an up-and-coming star of the music world.Sheffield's former world champion was handing out a few tips to Maasai Dearlove, a former Tapton School pupil who is blossoming in the hip hop scene.Maasai needed Kell's inspiration as he shot a music video to accompany his single Yin & Yang. They filmed scenes at Glyn Rhodes' Sheffield Boxing Centre gym, in Hillsborough.They included him shadow boxing, skipping and banging out tunes as he sauntered in between the boxing bags.The Rapper, originally from London, has spent a lot of his life in Sheffield and he wanted to bring some of the Steel City's legends together to film a story about a young man trying to better himself to win over a girl. Maasai - once a Sports Business Management Student at Sheffield Hallam University and promising footballer - is increasing his popularity in the rap scene.It was in one ear and out the other, for Glyn, though."It was great having Maasai and Kell in our gym for three hours, and interesting to watch them working on the 'promo' for his next album" he said,