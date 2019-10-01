Radio host slams Sheffield United's Chris Wilder for 'dinosaur management' approach to Dean Henderson error
Radio presenter Natalie Sawyer has hit out at Chris Wilder for his post-match comments following Sheffield United's 1-0 loss against Liverpool, in which the Blades boss criticised Dean Henderson for gifting the Reds the winning goal with a goalkeeping error.
Speaking on the White and Sawyer show on talkSPORT, the host gave her verdict on Wilder's decision to criticise the England U21 ace in public, and argued: "Days before the game, Chris Wilder spoke glowingly about Henderson, calling him 'outstanding' and 'the best young goalkeeper in the country' - he's only 22 - fast-forward to full-time, and he didn't hold back in his criticism.
"Is that really the right thing to do? Henderson will know that mistake has cost his team. Wouldn't it have been better for Wilder to just put his arm around Henderson, and in public back his player?
"Wilder has previously come out and been critical of those of criticise his players, and he says they all deserves 100% support - that doesn't show 100% for me, coming out and being critical of a player who has made a small mistake.
She continued: "In my eyes, that is old-school management, it's a dinosaur management. We have to move with the times."
Sawyer concluded: "I'm not sure I'd like my manager publicly criticising me in front of all my work mates, or in fact, the public as he has done so. I don't see that's the right way to deal with things."
It's not the first time the radio station has riled Blades fans this season, with Adrian Durham's bizarre rant about United “not taking the Premier League seriously” - which he later issued an apology for - causing uproar with supporters on social media.
This weekend, Wilder’s side will be looking to bounce back from their loss to the Reds, when they take on Watford at Bramall Lane. The Hornets have been woeful so far this season, and the Blades will be confident of securing three points against the side currently rock bottom of the Premier League.