Pundit urges Sheffield United’s Premier League rivals to lure away Chris Wilder and snatch star defender
talkSPORT presenter Adrian Durham has claimed that Everton should look to lure both Chris Wilder and one of his top players away from Bramall Lane, as the Toffees look to rescue their disastrous start to the 2019/20 season.
Speaking on the Drive radio programme, Durham, who previously claimed the Blades weren't "taking the Premier League season" with their summer recruitment, this time offered a radically different assessment of United, following their impressive start to the campaign.
He said: "(Everton’s) result against Sheffield United (their 2-0 loss at Goodison Park) has lead me to the conclusion that Everton need Chris Wilder. I don’t know if Chris Wilder would swap Sheffield United for Everton, but he should be in the mix for that job - this is an established Premier League club, and maybe that’s the next step for him.”
The 50-year-old went a step further, suggesting that the Blades boss should take a star defender with along with him. Durham suggested: "They also need John Egan, because they need a leader at the back; that’s what they’re missing.
“(Jordan) Pickford is taking on that role, when perhaps a centre half should be. I don’t think they have a vocal enough leader at centre half. They’ve got some decent centre halves – (Yerry) Mina and (Michael) Keane are OK – but they need leaders in the John Egan mould.
Heading into this weekend's Premier League action, the Blades sit sixth in the Premier League table, eight points clear of the relegation places where a host of pundits suggested they may be occupying for much of the season. Wilder's side take on Tottenham Hotspur at their new stadium on Saturday, and will look to take advantage of their opponents' fatigue from a midweek Champions League trip to Belgrade.