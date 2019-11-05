Pulis and Pardew in running for Stoke job after last night’s defeat, while Sheffield Wednesday eye new winger -- plus the rest of Tuesday’s Championship rumours

Tony Pulis, who could be in line for a shock return to Stoke City, according to reports. (PHOTO BY: Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

Tony Pulis and Alan Pardew, along with Preston boss Alex Neil, are among the bookies’ current favourites for the Stoke City job as the struggling Potters look to find the right manager to keep them in the division after last night’s defeat at home to West Brom. (Sky Bet)

Sheffield Wednesday are said to be battling it out with Middlesbrough to land Crawley’s wing sensation Bez Lubala, who previously played under Garry Monk during his time at Birmingham City. (Team Talk)

Fulham could look to recall flop midfielder Jean Michael Seri from Galatasaray in January because their £25 million record signing is struggling for game time with the Turkish giants. (Sport Witness)

Veteran midfielder Gareth Barry has secured his return to West Bromwich Albion on a short-term deal, claiming that he was unwilling to end his career with an injury as his final act. (Sky Sports)

Cardiff City could be banned from taking part in three transfer windows if they refuse to pay Nantes the first £5.2 million instalment of the money owed for Emiliano Sala, who tragically died on his way to join the club last January. (Guardian)

Wales international Ashley Williams has extended his contract with Bristol City until the end of the current campaign after a strong start with the club. (Bristol Post)

Former striker Kevin Phillips has suggested that Leeds United should look to capture Hull City talisman Jarrod Bowen in January, claiming that he could boost their hopes of promotion. (HITC)

Birmingham City are rumoured to be plotting a £6 million swoop for Burnley striker Nahki Wells, who is currently on loan at Queens Park Rangers but could be sold in January. (Birmingham Mail)