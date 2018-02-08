Prayers answered as Lee-Green double puts Church to sword

Wickersley Youth held on to the CBC Premier top spot with a 5-3 victory at title rivals Penistone Church.

Despite the hosts being the better side in the first half they found themselves two down at the break with goals from Joe McGuinness and Cory Goodwin giving Wickersley the advantage. Penistone started the second half still on top and it took them just eight minutes to level with goals from Lewis Dickinson and Sam Askey. This gave Wickersley a reality check and they really turned it on. Ross Johnson hit the bar, but Ben Thornton followed up the rebound to score with a great header. Thornton then set up captain Kris Lee-Green to restore their two goal advantage and Lee-Green then made it 5-2 with a lovely finish from a Cory Goodwin cross.

Penistone got a late consolation through Bren Matthews.

Jordan Turner took his tally to 14 with four goals as Wadsley Bridge Pheasant kept up the pressure on the leaders with a 9-1 win at bottom club Hallam. Four goals from Lewis Fothergill, Josh Statham, Turner and an own goal in the first 30 minutes put Pheasant in command and although Jack Waddle pulled one back for Hallam before half time, Pheasant kept control in the second half and added five more, three from Turner and one each for Adam Askwith and Joel Evans.

Killamarsh Juniors kept themselves in the title race with a 5-2 home victory over Norton Oaks A. Oaks dominated the first half and took a two goal lead through two Liam Paterson strikes.

Montelle Kamara pulled one back just before the break and although Killamarsh lost their keeper through injury, full back Ross Taylor looked assured in his place. Ash Rycroft scored an early second half equaliser, before an error by the Oaks keeper allowed Joe Glover to give Killamarsh the lead and an Oaks team low on confidence caved, as Kamara netted his second and Matt Hague marked his debut with a goal.

Stannington Village made it four wins in a row without conceding a goal with a 2-0 victory over Intake Old Boys. Village managed the breakthrough on the hour when a corner was headed back across goal by Ben Cook and in the scramble Jimmy Middleton forced the ball home. When the second goal did come it was in bizarre fashion as a defender slammed a clearance against Adam Todd and the ball looped back past the stranded Intake keeper.

Goals from Jake Gamban, Tom Whiting and a George Rudd double helped Redmires ease away from the bottom three with a 4-2 home win over Handsworth Old Crown. Dave Haggerty and Jordan Stocks pulled two back for Handsworth but Redmires held on.

After Gary Eades and Leon Howarth had twice given Civil Sports A the lead, they also looked likely to collect three points, but Sam Read hit Woodseats Club’s first equaliser and with just injury time remaining a Nicky Owen strike earned Club a share of the spoils.

Despite twice going behind, Norton Sportsman stayed on top of Division One as a Brad Bowland treble helped them to a 4-2 victory over Cobden View. Bowland headed a Jack Waymouth cross to cancel out Mike Walker’s goal for View and Bowland converted a Connor Pryde cross to cancel out Josh Limbrick’s goal. James Archer gave Sportsman in front from 18 yards and Bowland sealed the points in the second half when he completed his hat-trick with a 25 yard free kick.

The chasing pack all also won though. After Cal Tuxford had given Chapeltown RBL the lead after just 19 seconds they went on to beat Colley 4-0. Joe Long netted twice before Ryan Robinson completed the scoring. Oughtibridge had a hat-trick of hat-tricks in their 14-0 win at Civil Sports B with Ollie Black, Matt Harrison and Josh Walker each hitting trebles. Evan Watson and Ross Brown weighed in with two each and their other goal came from Chas Tunnard.

Woodhouse Village triumphed 3-0 in their local derby with Cotts FC. Village started quickly and wasted a few chances before Theo Wilson won and scored a penalty to put them in front. Jon Dolan doubled the lead beforePerry Jackson marked his return to the side by setting up Joe Charlesworth to score the third from 25 yards.

Southey Social came from behind to beat Brinsworth Phoenix 2-1. Daniel Commander scored to give Phoenix the lead. Phoenix’s stand in goal keeper Jake Slaughter kept his side in the game with some fantastic saves, but even he couldn’t stop Adam Danks from equalizing and Andre Garwood-Hasting from hitting Southey’s winner.

The day’s other Division One game saw a Matt Jacobs header give Ranch a 1-0 victory over Norton Oaks B.

Division Two leaders Wadsley Horse & Jockey maintained their five point lead as a Danny Barnsley hat-trick and one each for Connor Jubb and Leon Dearns helped them to a 5-0 victory at Woodhouse Juniors.

Forum moved up to second as Josh Gibson hit three in their 8-0 victory over Crookes & District. James Pemberton and Antony Holmes hit two each and Jav Sherratt the other.

Crookes FC slipped back though after suffering their first League defeat of the season at the hands of Royal Earl. Crookes dominated play for good periods and had it not been for some outstanding saves by Earl keeper Jimmy Dean would have won the game comfortably. Although Earl’s player manager Matt Parks scored an unfortunate own goal, it was equalled by an own goal by Crookes and Earl’s resolute defending paid off in the end when Callum Greaves netted Earl’s winner to end Crookes’ unbeaten League record.

Fixtures

CBC PREMIER Civil Sports A v Stannington Village; Hdswth Old Crown v Killamarsh Juniors; Intake Old Boys v Norton Oaks A; WB Pheasant v Redmires; Wickersley Youth v Penistone Church.

DIVISION 1 Chapeltown RBL v Oughtibridge WM; Colley v Woodhouse Village; Cotts FC v Brinsworth Phoenix; Norton Oaks B v Civil Sports B; Norton Sportsman v Southey Social.

DIVISION 2 Crookes & District v Boynton Sports; Mosborough Reds v Cadbury; Royal Earl v Woodhouse JFC; Shakey v Forum FCCO; Woodseats Chantrey v Mosborough Whites.