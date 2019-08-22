Pole vault duo targeting World Championship qualification at British Championships
City of Sheffield pole vaulters Adam Hague and Luke Cutts are among the entries at the British Championships in Birmingham this weekend.
The meeting is the trial for the British team to compete next month in the World Championships in Doha with the first two guaranteed selection as long as they have achieved the tough qualifying standard during a specified window.
For the pole vault this is set at 5.71 which only Charlie Myers (Middlesbrough) has achieved. A long- time rival of Myers, Hague has achieved 5.65 although his best this year is 5.55. This would be the perfect time for the Sheffield man to achieve a breakthrough.
The British record holder at 5.83, Cutts is very much an unknown quantity and has not competed outdoors this year.
Lee Thompson will be chasing a place in the relay team for Doha and his Sheffield team mates Grant Plenderleith and Adam Walker-Khan are also listed for the 400 metres. Another City of Sheffield athlete expected to be well placed is Joe Dunderdale in the javelin.
In the women’s events Alicia Barrett (Chesterfield) is a contender for the 100 metres hurdles and is also entered for the 200 metres where former Doncaster athlete Beth Dobbin (Edinburgh) is a strong contender for Doha having already got the qualifying standard.
Other South Yorkshire athletes among the entries include:
Men
1500: Cameron Bell (Hallamshire) and Jonathan Shields (City of Sheffield)
5000: Andy Heyes (Hallamshire)
Steeplechase: Tom Horton (City of Sheffield)
110 Hurdles: Michael Copeland (City of Sheffield)
Discus: Chuk Osammer (City of Sheffield)
Hammer: Ciaran Wright (City of Sheffield)
Women
800: Saskia Huxham (Hallamshire), Emily Simpson (City of Sheffield)
5K Walk: Ana Garcia and Natalie Myers (City of Sheffield)
# Amy Hodgson (Rotherham) heads the entries for the heptathon at the at the Yorkshire Combined Events Championships to be held over two days at Cudworth.