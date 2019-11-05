'Phenomenal' - Sheffield United's Chris Wilder lavished with praise as Blades take Premier League by storm
Sheffield United manager Chris Wilder has continued to rake in the plaudits from football pundits this week, after his side swept away Burnley in a 3-0 win at Bramall Lane last Saturday.
Speaking on the Football Ramble Daily podcast, sports broadcaster Marcus Speller gave a glowing review of Wilder's impact on the Premier League, and said: "They come up to the league, and tactically they look great; much has been made of the way they set up, they're well-drilled, hard to beat and scoring the odd goal - it's the perfect recipe for a newly promoted side.”
Going on to discuss the fact that United have conceded just eight goals in eleven matches - the best defensive record in the division so far this season - Speller said: "That is phenomenal, that really is phenomenal."
He continued: "If you see him (Wilder), he looks like your stereotypical English manager...I think this has taken a lot of us by surprise, and Sheffield United fans might be thinking 'You idiots, we knew what he was capable of' - if you are, we hope you're enjoying it, you're having a lovely old time!"
Meanwhile, United are hard at work preparing to take on Tottenham Hotspur in their new stadium this weekend. Spurs are in a fairly dire run of form at the moment, and the added difficulty of a midweek Champions League game in Belgrade, which could give the Blades hopes of another high-profile upset.