Speaking on the Football Ramble Daily podcast, sports broadcaster Marcus Speller gave a glowing review of Wilder's impact on the Premier League, and said: "They come up to the league, and tactically they look great; much has been made of the way they set up, they're well-drilled, hard to beat and scoring the odd goal - it's the perfect recipe for a newly promoted side.”

Going on to discuss the fact that United have conceded just eight goals in eleven matches - the best defensive record in the division so far this season - Speller said: "That is phenomenal, that really is phenomenal."

He continued: "If you see him (Wilder), he looks like your stereotypical English manager...I think this has taken a lot of us by surprise, and Sheffield United fans might be thinking 'You idiots, we knew what he was capable of' - if you are, we hope you're enjoying it, you're having a lovely old time!"

(Photo by Nathan Stirk/Getty Images)

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...