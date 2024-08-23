Paris to the Parade Ring: The Betfred St Leger Ladies Day Style Guide honours ‘Champion’ Athletes

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

On Thursday September 12, thousands of racegoers will descend on Doncaster Racecourse for The Betfred St Leger Ladies Day, where fashion will take as much of the centre stage as the racing – making it the perfect event for style enthusiasts this summer.

Guests will be adding elegance and panache to their outfits as Doncaster Racecourse promises an unmissable day of racing, fashion, music and of course the popular Style Awards, where the best dressed will win a £1,000 cash prize.

Following a summer of unforgettable sport, the 2024 Betfred Ladies Day style guide has taken inspiration from those that have been victorious, encouraging attendees to “dress like a champion” for the day and have outlined this year’s themes as:

Go for Gold: Channel the spirit of champions by using gold to inspire your outfit.

Judges of the Style Awards are on the lookout for “champion” looks

Steal the show by choosing a statement dress or tailored suit saturated in gold. Pare back accessories to balance the look. For a subtle nod to gold, opt for bold gold accessories such as statement earrings, bracelets, or an oversized clutch bag to add a touch of glamour to your ensemble.

Take Pride: Celebrate your roots by incorporating elements into your outfit that reflect your cultural heritage and traditions.

Incorporate regional pride by showcasing your heritage and adding elements inspired by your home or culture into your outfit. Share your personal story and wear items that hold sentimental value to your look, particularly vintage pieces.

Champion Colours: Be inspired by the colours and patterns of the silks worn by champion jockeys.

Embrace the vibrant colours of champion jockey silks by opting for bold and eye-catching hues to make you stand out from the crowd. Choose contrasting stripes or geometric patterns reminiscent of jockey silks to keep all eyes on you.

Sports Luxe: Combine comfort with cool by infusing your race day attire with a touch of athletic-inspired luxury.

Opt for luxe fabrics such as silk, satin, or leather to elevate the sporty aesthetic and add a touch of sophistication to your ensemble. Experiment by mix and matching sporty pieces with more traditional racing attire for a contemporary twist. Pair a tailored blazer with satin lounge trousers or a structured dress with smart trainers. A headband would partner well too.

Racegoers are encouraged to use this Style Guide as a playbook and make a fashionable statement that's worthy of a gold medal. So, dress to impress, embrace your inner champion, and get ready to race in style!

Rachel Harwood, Executive Director at Doncaster Racecourse said: “Ladies Day is always one of the highlight fixtures of the festival and I’m already looking forward to seeing how this year’s guests interpret our style guide and make it their own – it’s great seeing the variety of outfits and individual style on show.

“Whether you’re a racing enthusiast or a first timer simply looking for a fabulous day out, Ladies Day is guaranteed to deliver and it’s sure to be a ‘champion’ day to go alongside our ‘champion’ style guide theme.”

In addition to the fashion and style, there will be eight nail-biting races for racegoers to enjoy, followed by a live DJ set from former JLS member, Marvin Humes, to get the crowd grooving and ensure the party doesn’t have to stop.

Advance tickets for the event start from £30.

For more information on Ladies Day and to book your tickets, visit: https://www.doncaster-racecourse.co.uk/