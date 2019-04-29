Zaine Kennedy has a dilemma as he prepares for Sheffield Tigers’s next speedway event

Zaine Kennedy could face a mechanical dilemma ahead of Sheffield’s Sunday home league opener at Owlerton.

The Australian used the weekend’s Top Gun Championship event to test some new equipment.

And the results were pretty positive after securing a rostrum place in the meeting for a second successive season.

But Kennedy says he now has some decisions to make prior to Sunday’s clash with Championship newcomers Birmingham.

“Sunday’s meeting was all about getting some extra laps in and trying a few different things with the bike,” Kennedy admitted.

“For me I was trying some new motors and certain set-ups worked better than others.

“By the end of the day I had found a couple of things that worked a lot better for me so it has given me something to think about going into the rest of the season.

“It’s a nice headache to have though as at least I have options if for one reason or another things aren’t quite going to plan.

“There’s nothing worse than not knowing which way to turn and not having any other option to fall back on set-up wise when things are going against you.

“But I’ve got some good, helpful people around me and I know they can give me a few pointers if I’m unsure which route to go down.”

Kennedy’s all-action, fast paced approach to the sport has made him an instant hit since arriving in the UK.

And the 21-year-old admits he’s more than content with how the opening month of his British Speedway career debut has gone.

“I’ve said it before but I guess I couldn’t have asked for too much of a better start,” Kennedy said.

“I already feel comfortable at Sheffield; the racetrack really is suiting me and how I like to ride and I’ve already had a few good scores there.

“This year is all about learning for me though and making sure I improve as each meeting and each month goes by.

“I know the away tracks are going to take a bit of getting used to but I also know that’s where I need to try and adapt a little bit quicker.”

Sunday’s home fixture with Birmingham will start at the slightly later time of 5pm to avoid congestion around the Hillsborough area with Sheffield Wednesday completing their Sky Bet Championship campaign against Queens Park Rangers.