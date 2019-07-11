Youngsters shooting hoops at Sheffield's latest basketball court
The site on Duchess Road, near Bramall Lane, was brought back to life thanks to a partnership between Basketball England and Sheffield City Council.
It follows a previous court refurbishment at Millhouses Park and more are likely to follow in a bid to keep children entertained, fit and play more basketball.
Councillor Mary Lea, cabinet member for culture, parks and leisure, said: “Already we’ve seen an increase in users at Duchess Road and the turnout for the opening event was fantastic.
"Being so close to the city centre it is accessible to the whole city and I hope we’ll see more local people making the most of this brilliant court.”
Fully qualified coaches on hand to share skills and give away free Wilson merchandise to those who joined in the opening celebrations.
Basketball England is now working with city basketball clubs and communities to identify other suitable areas to redevelop.
Sign up to our daily newsletter
Local clubs gave recommendations on surfacing, equipment and marking that could players as many playing opportunity as possible.
The court is also used by Sheffield United community foundation for their basketball programme.
Sheffield Sharks assistant coach Ariel Parrucci said: "We’ve been running sessions here for Sheffield United community foundation for a couple of years and it was completely different court.
"Seeing everything that has been done, it’s just so different. It’s amazing and a real improvement that will attract many more players over the coming months to promote basketball.”