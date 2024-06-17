Watch more of our videos on Shots!

These children are raising the bar...literally.

More than 30 pupils from Wales High School aged 11-15 have been weight-lifting in a six-week course at a specialist gym in Sheffield.

Some of the youngsters do not usually take up sporting opportunities at the school or engage in team sports, according to Dave Hembrough, Mettle gym founder and head coach.

Yet they revelled in the course designed to illustrate the "Basic building block in strength training and weightlifting for personal development, fun and fitness."

To mark their successful completion of an introductory course into Olympic Weightlifting they were awarded certificates and scholarships at an event hosted by Hallam University.

Dave, aged 45, explained: "We want to help as many people as possible to enjoy the benefits of strength training to be fit, healthy and happy.

"Weightlifting, when guided by quality coaches, is a safe, enjoyable, and accessible activity.

!It is recommended for both children and adults in the national physical guidelines."

To avoid any injuries, Dave and his team say a clearly defined training method is important.

"Technique is important for everyone, but especially kids."

Lisa McCall, Headteacher at Wales High, said the school's commitment to extra-curricular and enrichment activities was strong, with an extensive programme of opportunities to broaden students’ horizons by providing a diverse range of activities.

"Our ambition is for every student to leave education with an interest and passion for keeping themselves fit and for them to live a healthy lifestyle.

“Dave and his team are fantastic role models and have used their expertise to enable our students to feel more confident in their own fitness and develop a love for weightlifting.

"I would recommend other schools to seek out collaboration with Mettle, as the impact on our students has been immeasurable."

The kids agreed.

Caleb said: “I really enjoyed the sessions, and they have encouraged me to look at other sports.

Pupils at Wales High School pumping iron at Mettle

"I have joined a gym and am keen to look at continuing strength sports.”

Grace said: “Pushing my limits and achieving things I didn't think possible.

"I have also started to do some weights at Junior Gym.”

Coach Hembrough admits the weightlifting brand generally is often misconstrued.

“Weightlifting has many negative stereotypes, myths and misconceptions, especially around youth weightlifting.

"We are campaigning to set the record straight and share the sport with the world.”