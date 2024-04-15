Yorkshire’s only F4 Driver Gears Up for Upcoming Race Season

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The 17-year-old, from Sheffield, will join the grid for his all-important move into single seaters for the 2024 season.

Rowan said: “I’m really excited to be joining the ROKiT British F4 grid for 2024 with Argenti Motorsport. The team has been fantastic in helping me adapt to the new F4 car.

“I’m looking forward to competing against some familiar faces from karting, and indeed good friends, on some of the UK’s most iconic circuits. I can’t wait to get started now and show everyone what I can do.”

F4 Ready

The move comes off the back of a successful karting career where Rowan competed in the Daniel Ricciardo Series and IAME X30 in both the junior and senior classes. The early stages of his motorsport journey began at the tender age of two where he rode electric trials bikes all across the UK.

Michael Meadows, Argenti Motorsport Team Principal, said: “It’s great to welcome Rowan to the team. In the short time working with him, we have already seen that he has a lot of natural talent, potential and a real ambition to succeed.

“Helping our drivers transition from karting to F4 is always an exciting prospect. We look forward to furthering Rowan’s development throughout pre-season testing and into the 2024 season.”

As part of this pre-season preparation, the rising star was in fine form at the Silverstone media day, ahead of the start of the British Championship. Rowan completed 28 laps during official testing on the national circuit and was high on the time sheets with a 1.01.342s time.

Silverstone F4 Testing

Following the session at Silverstone, Rowan added: “The national circuit at Silverstone is great to drive, it’s always a privilege coming to the UK’s most iconic racetrack, especially knowing that I’m driving on the same circuit as the world’s very best drivers.

“Our pace has been strong and pre-season testing is proving really positive. We continue to learn and grow as a team but it’s been a great start to have topped the timing screens.”

Rowan and his teammate, Mercedes Junior F1 driver Yuanpu Cui, topped the timesheets with sub 55 second laps.

After 62 completed laps at speeds of up to 140mph, Rowan posted an impressive time of 54.109s for P2 (position 2) overall and was only five hundredths off P1 (the equivalent of first in race position). The official timing analysis told that Rowan’s perfect lap time was the quickest of the day leaving him in a good position.

Silverstone F4 Testing

“We move towards the first race in really good shape and I’m really looking forward to flying the flag for Sheffield and Yorkshire this season,” continued Rowan.