Yorkshire's Harry Brook hails influence of England skipper Joe Root after being named PCA player of the month for June
Yorkshire’s Harry Brook has hailed the influence of Sheffield’s Joe Root on his own game after being named the Professional Cricketers’ Association player of the month for June.
Brook took almost 53 per cent of the public vote for the award after a run-laden month, which also saw him play alongside England Test captain Root during his period playing back with Yorkshire.
“I’ve learned a lot from Rooty,” Brook, the former England U19 skipper, said.
“Rooty is not just a great player, but he’s a great bloke as well. He’s so approachable – you can talk to him whenever you want about your batting or your bowling and he’s always there to chat to. He’s really good to have around the changing room and he obviously brings a hell of a lot of experience to the team.”
His success so far this year has led to inevitable speculation that he will join Root in the England squad one day, but Brook for now is focusing on the present rather than the future.
“Ever since I first learned to walk I’ve wanted to play for England, but I don’t want to look too far ahead,” he said.
“We’ve got great squads in both formats, as well as in the Royal London Cup, so we should be pushing for all three trophies and hopefully we can come back with one or two.
“I’ve still got a lot of cricket to play with Yorkshire and I’ve got a big part to play in the Blast, so hopefully we can get through to the quarter-finals, Finals Day and then bring back some silverware.”