Yorkshire Trampoline Championships 2019 draws hundreds of spectators to Ponds Forge

Winners from the Yorkshire Trampoline Championships 2019 at Ponds Forge, Sheffield.

The honour of being Yorkshire champions within the respective age categories was shared between the clubs, with Leeds Rebound having the most success with six Yorkshire champions, closely followed by Sheffield Trampoline Academy, Phoenix High Flyers and Bradford Olympian who each contributed four winners.

A spokesperson said: "A special mention goes out to the Yorkshire Trampolining organising committee and all of the volunteers who worked tirelessly to set up the event into the early hours of Saturday morning.

"They then volunteered throughout the day to ensure that the competition ran smoothly.

"Without their efforts such events would not be possible."

Full list of winners: Holly Tarbutt, Emily Hebden, Thandie Omidiran, Dexter Maguire, Lucy Tingle, Ellis Jones, Eve Roberts, Isaac Lowson, Laura Steers, William Cree, Samantha Doan, William Campbell, Olivia Wagstaff, Ella Wilman, Billy Stead, Emily Lock, William Gant, Millie Evans, Carl Galea, Daisy Haffey, Luka Rhys-Kristensen, Hollie Peach, Harrison Holmes, Emma Sharpley, Eitan Aibi, Ella Wilman, Elliott Hares, Emily Lock, William Gant, Jessica Graham, Sam Hancock, Isabelle Hallam, Jenson Midgley, Emma Sharpley, Harrison Green, Emma Sharpley, Mason Green.

