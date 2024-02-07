Yorkshire teens travel to London for national squash tournament

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Squash is the Olympics’ newest sport, set to make its debut at the LA28 Games, meaning these young Yorkshire players can now dream of being Olympians in the near future. The EJC, run by England Squash, takes place across 9th - 11th February with five London venues hosting matches.

Willstrop is expected to meet Dorset’s Ben Lamond in the final, who defeated him in the British Junior Championships final, at the end of last year. Yorkshire’s James Barker has been seeded 3/4 in the same category and will be hoping to set up an all-Yorkshire final with Willstrop. Yorkshire has two more 3/4 seeds in the competition, Chester Dockray in the boys U17s and Fearne Copley in the girls u15s.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

More than three hundred competitors will take part in the Championships spanning eleven age categories, starting from mixed U9s, up to girls and boys U19s.

Two players in action at the British Junior Championship

England Squash CEO Mark Williams spoke about his excitement for the event. He said: “I am delighted to welcome all players, parents, coaches and supporters to London for what we anticipate will be a fantastic weekend of squash.

“The English Junior Closed is one of the big three' junior events of the season and I am delighted that we have had such a fantastic entry, with 350 players from all over the country coming to compete for the English junior titles.”

Commonwealth Games champion Gina Kennedy discussed the importance of events like the EJC. She said: “The English Junior Championships is a brilliant event and was a big part of my junior career. I competed in it every year, and was lucky enough to win it five times, so it was definitely great for my development.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It’s a really exciting time for the sport following the Olympic Games announcement, so I’m sure it will be another successful event, and it’ll be great to see some of the talent we have coming through.”