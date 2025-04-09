Yorkshire Motorsport Star Unveils 2025 Partners Ahead of Upcoming British F4 Season

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Yorkshire’s rising motorsport star, Rowan Campbell-Pilling, has officially announced his partners for the highly anticipated 2025 British F4 Season.

As Rowan and his team, JHR Developments, gear up for another thrilling year on-track, partnerships with Exol Lubricants, Altitude PR, H Harrold & Sons, Hydra Creative, Glu Recruit, UXGlobal and Made in Sheffield, will play a crucial role in supporting his journey towards success.

Rowan said: “I'm really excited to be working with our wonderful partners, Exol Lubricants, Altitude, H Harrold & Sons, Hydra Creative, Glu Recruit, UX Global and Made in Sheffield, as we enter the new 2025 FIA British F4 season.

“It's amazing to have the support of the city, and the Yorkshire region, with me on this incredible journey. I look forward to making each of my partners proud, on and off the track, as the season gets underway.”

Rowan Campbell-Pilling at Silverstone for the British F4 2025 Season.

Exol Lubricants is the UK's largest independent lubricants company, suppling its high-quality lubricants and associated products for car, commercial vehicle, agricultural, rail and industrial applications.

The brand has been delivering ‘excellence in lubricants’ from its head offices in the Midlands and Rotherham for over 40 years and successfully exports to over 45 countries globally.

Steve Everitt, Managing Director at Exol Lubricants, said: “Partnering with Rowan in the British F4 2025 season is a fantastic opportunity to support emerging talent in a highly competitive arena.

“Rowan’s dedication and drive perfectly aligns with our commitment to excellence, and we look forward to being part of his journey as he continues to make his mark in the racing world. We’d like to wish Rowan and his team the best of luck this season!”

Altitude is a PR agency in Sheffield which delivers high-impact, strategic PR and communications that amplifies the voices of businesses shaping Britain’s economic future. Altitude is not only backing Rowan this season but also providing bespoke, strategic PR and social media support.

Jane Whitham, Director at Altitude, said: “We’re looking forward to supporting Rowan again this season, it’s been brilliant to see his journey so far and we’re wishing him the best of luck for the title.”

H Harrold & Sons is Sheffield’s longest serving locksmith. Established in 1919, it has served Sheffield and South Yorkshire for 106 years.

Harry Harrold, Director at H. Harrold & Sons Ltd, said: “We can’t wait to see Rowan compete for the title in the new F4 season and we’re really proud to be able to support him.”

Founded in Sheffield in 2009, Hydra Creative is an agency known for its advanced in-house digital, design and marketing capabilities, delivering expert strategic solutions to successful businesses. Excited to see Rowan on track this season, Hydra Creative has also contributed its expertise to developing his new website.

Gemma Daniels, Director at Hydra Creative, said: “Supporting up and coming talent on their journey to greatness is a big part of who we are, so we are proud to be partnering with Rowan and are excited to be part of his story.”

Glu Recruit, a recruitment agency based in Rotherham, are focused on the longevity of its relationships and placements. It provides expert and personable recruitment solutions for job seekers and employers.

Joe Hall, Operations Manager at Glu Recruit, said: “At Glu Recruit, we’re proud to support local talent like Rowan. His ambition and humility reflect the incredible potential in Sheffield – and why we champion young people every day.”

UXGlobal, a Yorkshire-based AV and digital signage integrator, specialises in bespoke LED displays. Leveraging cutting-edge technology, it helps retailers, developers, architects, specifiers, and advertising agencies craft impactful and engaging brand experiences.

This season, UXGlobal is proudly supporting Rowan while also supplying his digital displays for exhibition stands and events.

Last month, Rowan revealed his brand-new car for the upcoming F4 season with support from Made in Sheffield. Rowan can place the Made in Sheffield Mark on his car, helmet and race suit for the upcoming season.

Charles Turner, Chairman of Made in Sheffield, said: “We are delighted to support Rowan and, through him, raise awareness of both this City’s sporting legacy but also the manufacturing industries of this region.”

After a highly impressive debut season, where Rowan took on 30 races – across 10 different tracks – to win 21 trophies, his return as one to watch on this year’s F4 grid is no surprise to those in motorsport circles.

The 18-year-old’s remarkable ability to navigate challenging tracks and deliver exceptional lap times in 2024 solidified his reputation as a name to remember.

Rowan’s second season of F4 will begin at Donington Park on April 26-27. Learn more: https://www.rowancampbellpilling.co.uk/