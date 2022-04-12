Yorkshire cricket: Matthew Fisher says team ready to embrace ‘role model’ responsibility

After six months of damaging historic revelations and behind-the-scenes turmoil initiated by Azeem Rafiq’s whistleblowing account of racial harassment and bullying at Headingley, some semblance of normality will resume when they open their LV= Insurance County Championship season at Gloucestershire on Thursday.

All eyes will be on the White Rose as a new era led by the likes of Lord Kamlesh Patel, Darren Gough and Ottis Gibson takes its next big step and Fisher accepts there will be an increased level of scrutiny.

But, fresh from winning his maiden Test cap in the West Indies, the 24-year-old seamer is prepared to lead the way as well as the attack.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Matthew Fisher says he and his Yorkshire team-mates are ready to embrace their responsibilities as "role models"

“Will there be extra eyes on us? Potentially. Is it deserved? Maybe, yeah. But I just hope we can focus on being good role models on and off the pitch,” he told the PA news agency.

“Everyone in the sport, with what’s gone on, has a responsibility now to grow the game and make it a game for everyone. The group we have at Yorkshire now is together on that and wants to do that. I feel in very recent past it has been like that.

“I feel we have a group that is willing to be educated, willing to change. I got into cricket because of my role models and as players we hope that kids from all backgrounds can see every one of us as a role model. I believe when you get a contract as a professional cricketer it’s not just the playing part that is your responsibility: it’s how you are with the fans, how you are with the media, how you are with the staff and players around you.

“You’re not just a pro cricketer. We play this game because we love it and the more people can enjoy it, the better.”