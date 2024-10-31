The Bloodline Civil War continues in Saudi Arabia this weekend 🥊

World Wrestling Entertainment makes its annual journey to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia once again.

WWE Crown Jewel 2024 will see the mens and womens champions square off for a brand new belt while the Bloodline Civil War continues.

Here’s what matches have been announced so far and how to watch the event in the UK.

The WWE are set to once again make the journey to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia this weekend and are set to crown two new champions at WWE Crown Jewel 2024.

The event continues the company’s 10-year deal with the Saudi General Sports Authority (GSA), as part of Saudi Arabia’s broader Vision 2030 initiative, an effort to diversify its economy by expanding into areas like entertainment and sports.

This year’s event though is set to be a special one, with the announcement of two championship bouts to crown inaugural champions at the event; both a mens and women’s Crown Jewel Champion will be crowned in two matches pitting the Raw and Smackdown’s current champions against one another to determine who is the best of the best in the company.

But perhaps the biggest match to take place at the event is the continuation of the Bloodline storyline involving Roman Reigns and his family, with reverberations still being felt after Reigns and Cody Rhodes teamed up at WWE Bad Blood and allegiances being tested - just ask Kevin Owens, Randy Orton and now Sami Zayn.

So what are some of the big storylines heading into WWE Crown Jewel, and how can you watch the premium live event in the UK on television or streaming online?

What are the big storylines heading into WWE Crown Jewel 2024?

Crown Jewel Championship Matches

Cody Rhodes and Gunther face off in Saudi Arabia to crown the inaugural men's Crown Jewel Champion at the latest WWE premium live event. | WWE

WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H announced that Crown Jewel will host two champion-vs-champion matches, where the Raw and SmackDown men’s and women’s world champions face off. These matches are non-title bouts with the winners crowned as the inaugural Crown Jewel Champion and Women’s Crown Jewel Champion.

The matches include Cody Rhodes vs. Gunther for the men’s title and Liv Morgan vs. Nia Jax for the women’s, following both champions retaining their titles at Bad Blood.

The Bloodline Civil War continues

Following Roman Reigns' hiatus after losing his title to Cody Rhodes, Solo Sikoa assumed control of The Bloodline faction, sparking tensions. Sikoa expelled Jimmy Uso and Paul Heyman, formed an alliance with Tama Tonga, Tonga Loa and Jacob Fatu, and assumed the "Tribal Chief" role. After interfering at Bad Blood to prevent Sikoa from winning, Reigns reluctantly reunited with Jimmy and Cody Rhodes to take on Sikoa’s Bloodline.

Meanwhile, Jimmy and Jey Uso recently reunited, with Jey caught in a conflict between Sikoa’s Bloodline and his brother. The storyline culminates in a six-man tag match at Crown Jewel, pitting Reigns and The Usos against Solo Sikoa and his allies.

Randy Orton vs. Kevin Owens

Following Kevin Owens' (justified) betrayal of Cody Rhodes after Bad Blood, which stemmed from Owens’ frustration over Rhodes’ past alliance with Roman Reigns, Owens turned heel (bad guy) and has since targeted Orton, Rhodes’ friend. After a backstage altercation, Triple H authorised a match between Orton and Owens at Crown Jewel.

WWE Crown Jewel 2024: current match card

With one more WWE Smackdown still to take place before the event in Saudi Arabia, the following match card is, as ever, subject to change.

Roman Reigns, Jimmy and Jey Uso vs. Solo Sikoa, Tama Tonga, Tonga Loa and/or Jacob Fatu

WWE Crown Jewel Championship: Cody Rhodes vs Gunther.

WWE Women’s Crown Jewel Championship: Liv Morgan vs Nia Jax.

WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship: Bianca Belair and Jade Cargill [c] vs. Kairi Sane and Iyo Sky vs. Lash Legend and Jakara Jackson vs. Chelsea Green and Piper Niven.

WWE United States Championship: LA Knight [c] vs. Carmelo Hayes vs. Andrade

Randy Orton vs. Kevin Owens

Seth Rollins vs. Bronson Reed

When does WWE Crown Jewel 2024 begin in the UK?

WWE Crown Jewel 2024 takes place on November 2 2024 with a start time of 5pm GMT in the United Kingdom.

Where can I watch WWE Crown Jewel 2024 on TV or streaming online in the UK?

Those who still have access to the WWE Network in the United Kingdom will be able to watch the premium live event as part of your subscription. But for those who don’t have the WWE Network, you still have options.

The event will screen on TNT Sports Box Office, available through discovery+, Sky, Virgin Media and EE TV for £14.99.

Who do you think will win the encounter between Cody Rhodes and Gunther, and do you think Rhea Ripley might make an appearance to gain some revenge against Liv Morgan? Let us know your predictions and thoughts by leaving a comment below.