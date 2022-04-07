Iulian Boiko, who practices at Victoria Snooker Academy’s on Scotland Street, near Sheffield city centre, beat Michael Georgiou of Cyprus 6-4 in the first qualifying round on Wednesday.

He said: “It has been very tough times for us with the war. I hope I made some people happier today.

"I think I have played a brilliant match. I am very happy to get the win and I hope I will have the momentum for the next rounds.”

The 16-year-old was the youngest player to compete in the World Championship when he debuted in 2020 aged 14.

He will face David Grace in the second qualifying round at the English Institute of Sport on Friday.

The match will be decided over 11 frames.

Ukrainian snooker player Iulian Boiko, who is based in Sheffield.

Boiko admitted doubts crept in after he squandered a 4-1 lead before progressing thanks to breaks of 61 and then 100.

“The last frame was really very nervy for m e,” he said.

"Michael had a couple of chances in the last frame and didn’t manage to get a good run. I was really nervous, but composed at the same time.

"It was one of my best breaks and it was my highest break on the main tour.

"At 4-4 I was thinking I’m probably not going to win this."

Boiko is three wins away from securing a place in the first round of snooker’s flagship tournament, which is held annually at the Crucible.

Fan Zhengyi, Ashley Hugill, Lukas Kleckers, who are also based at Victoria’s, remained in contention for qualification on Thursday.

Jake Crofts from Deepcar was eliminated in the first qualifying round.

Yan Bintao, the 2021 Masters champion, and 2021 UK Championship winner Zhao Xintong have already qualified for this year’s tournament through their world ranking.

Boiko added: "I know what I’m capable of in practice.

"I make century breaks almost every day, every match and then I play in tournaments and I can’t make a 50-break.

"I’m just waiting for the time when I’ll be as confident in a tournament as I am in practice.”

The World Snooker Championship runs from April 16 to May 2.