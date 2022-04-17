World Snooker Championship: Ronnie O'Sullivan progresses after early scare - reigning champion Mark Selby also triumphs

Snooker’s top two ranked players have both secured their place in the second round of the Snooker World Championship in Sheffield

By Joe Crann
Sunday, 17th April 2022, 5:30 pm

Ronnie O’Sullivan, currently the world number one, had a bit of a scare up against David Gilbert at the Crucible going 3-0 down in the early stages, but he mounted a comeback to turn things around and eventually ran out as a 10-5 winner to booked his spot in the next round.

O’Sullivan’s victory was his 70th win at the venue, and he’ll now be watching with interest to see whether it’ll be Mark Allen or Scott Donaldson that he meets in the next round.

Meanwhile, the reigning champion, Mark Selby, wasn’t at his best as he went up against Jamie Jones, but managed three centuries to secure a 10-7 victory in the first round of the tournament, securing the first win of this year’s event.

Selby, who has spoken recently of his own mental health battles, is back playing after missing competitions in Gibraltar and Turkey, and admitted afterwards that he would have enjoyed his return even if it’d ended in defeat.

