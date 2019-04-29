World Snooker Championship organisers to host full day dedicated to getting women involved in the sport

As the World Snooker Championship continues at Sheffield’s famous Crucible Theatre, the women’s game will be showcased as part of a day of activities on Wednesday.

The newly-rebranded Women’s Snooker Day aims to encourage women to play the sport and will see a series of events held in the Cue Zone in the Winter Garden.

Ladies' Day at last year's Betfred World Snooker Championship. Players and officials from the World Women's Snooker Tour pictured at the Cue Zone in the Winter Garden. Picture: Chris Etchells

Organised by World Snooker, in partnership with the World Professional Billiards and Snooker Assoication (WPBSA) and World Women’s Snooker (WWS), the day will see activities staged throughout the day.

World women’s number 3 and 1st4sport WPBSA Level 2 coach Rebecca Kenna supported by Sarah McManus and Annette Lord will be joined by players from the World Women’s Snooker Tour including 11-time world champion Reanne Evans and students from Spire Junior School, encouraging members of the public to pick up a cue and try snooker.

Mandy Fisher, World Women’s Snooker president will also be there.

The World Snooker Championship continues at the Crucible Theatre until Monday, May 6.

Fans won’t have to wait another 12 months for their snooker fix though, after the city announced a second annual tournament will be held in August.

The ROKiT World Seniors Snooker Championship will see 20 former greats from 16 countries battle it out over four days and a session will also be dedicated to showcase the talents of the World Women’s Snooker (WWS tour and the Worlds Disability Billiards and Snooker (WDBS) Tour.

The event will take place at The Crucible Theatre, which has been home to the World Championship since 1977, from August 15 to 18.

There will be a total of 12 sessions of snooker during the tournament.

A limited number of tickets remain available for the World Snooker Championship.

Visit www.worldsnooker.com and www.cruciblesnooker.com for more information.

And for tickets for the ROKiT World Seniors Snooker Championship, visit www.sheffieldtheatres.co.uk.