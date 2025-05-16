World Championship call-up for new marathon ace Calli

Hallamshire Harrier Calli Hauger-Thackery may live much of the year in Arizona, USA, but she remains a proud Brit through and through.

The 32-year-old has been selected to represent Great Britain in the marathon at the 2025 World Championships and couldn't be happier to have been nominated.

That was mirrored by fans and family who have seen her excel in the 26.2 mile event, recently.

She clocked 2:21:24 for seventh place last year at the Berlin Marathon - a lifetime best - and then came sixth with 2:22:38 at the Boston equivalent in March.

Calli said she was in need of a physical and mental re-set after the American course, which she described as "brutal beyond belief...my quads were sore for almost two weeks."

She has been back training in the Peak District and St. Moritz, Switzerland recently.

And now, in a Yorkshire double, she and Emile Cairess (Leeds City) have been selected to represent Great Britain and Northern Ireland at the World Athletics Championships in Tokyo, taking place from September 13 to 21.

It is the latest boost for an athlete who used to regard herself as a track athlete better suited to shorter distances.

Calli Hauger-Thackery Pic courtesy of James Rhodes

Calli, from Killamarsh, went online to thank supporters for "all the lovely messages regarding World Champs selection recently.

"I will never take these championships for granted — nothing excites me more than putting on the GBR kit and representing my country.

"I’ll be going all in on some track races over the next few weeks and months and will make a final decision based off of how my track season goes as to what distance I’ll be shooting for.

"There are some very stiff world standards to hit first, though," said the former Eckington High School pupil.

Calli Hauger-Thackery

Calli added she was: "Excited to mix it up over shorter distances again and hopefully revise my track PBs and hit some World standards."

A trip to Japan will be nothing new to the globetrotting athlete.

She took part in the Kagawa Marugame International Half Marathon in February, when she achieved her goal of breaking the 67 minutes mark.

Calli, who followed in the footsteps of endurance runner dad as Nike Nike-sponsored professional athlete, has previously revealed that a biometric test had discovered that her "right leg does all the work" - an imbalance she has worked on correcting.

GB Team Leader Paula Dunn said: “We’re delighted to confirm Emile and Calli as the first athletes selected for the 2025 World Athletics Championships.

"Both have demonstrated consistency and world-class performances over the past year, and we’re excited to support them as they prepare for Tokyo.”

Further selections for the Great Britain and Northern Ireland team for Tokyo will be announced in August.