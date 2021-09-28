Silverdale School pupil Will Lane, aged 16, won silver at the British Schools International event – featuring athletes from England, Scotland, Wales and Ireland – in Derby last weekend when he cleared 4.35 metres for a new personal best.

The talented teen, who already stands at 6ft 2ins, was unlucky not to take home a gold medal after leading the field until the final round.

His coach at City of Sheffield and Dearne AC, Trevor Fox, said: “It was great, we were contemplating fourth place but he really pulled all the stops out and got stuck in to win a silver medal.

Rising pole vault star Will Lane.

"He’s over the moon. He’s dead keen, he’s dedicated and he’s going to go far.

"He’s about 6ft 2ins now which is helpful because it’s important to get your grip as high up the pole as you can.”

The latest podium finish comes just three weeks after Will finished second in the pole vault event at the UK School Games, an unaffiliated event in Loughborough.

He is now ranked second in Britain in the Under 17 age category.

“Will is doing very well,” Trevor added. “He’s supported by his family, which is a helpful thing.

"I believe he and a few of his training partners are destined for stardom as they progress through to Under 20 level and then senior level.”

Trevor also coaches Barnsley’s Luke Cutts, who has return to pole vaulting ahead of the 2022 Commonwealth Games, and Adam Hague, who is also hoping to qualify for the same event in Birmingham next summer after missing out on the Olympics.

Additionally, he oversees the progress of 14-year-old Rudi May from Sheffield, who is ranked first in the UK in the Under 15 age category and, like Will, has been tipped for a bright future.

Trevor, who has been coaching for 30 years, said the depth of talent he is working with at the English Institute of Sport is stronger than ever.

"There’s a good squad coming through at the moment," he added.