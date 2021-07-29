Why David Willey is backing his Yorkshire and Northern Superchargers teammate Harry Brook for "great things"

Superchargers batter Harry Brook hits out (Stu Forster/Getty Images)

The 22-year-old has 483 runs in the Blast at a competition-highest average of over 80, and has taken that form into the Superchargers’ Hundred campaign as well.

When England’s one-day squad were forced into isolation earlier this month, and a new squad was convened to face Pakistan, it was something of a surprise that Brook was not included.

But Willey, a man who knows all about international cricket, is convinced his teammate will get there eventually.

“I think Brooky’s destined for great things,” Willey.

“He is going to score runs in [the Hundred]. He’s a brilliant player who hits the ball 360 degrees, as we’ve seen for Yorkshire in the Blast.

“But you are playing in a higher profile tournament with more better players. If you do it again, it’s only going to raise your stock. I really do think he’s a phenomenal player with a tremendous amount of talent.

“How much he has come on in the last 12 months on and off the field, I can only see him going upwards and upwards very sharply.”

Willey and Brook were robbed of a chance to take on the Manchester Originals in the Hundred earlier this week, when the clash was washed out by rain. They return to action on Saturday, hosting Oval Invincibles at Headingley.

“It’s tough to get into the England one-day team at the minute, but these franchise tournaments around the world present other opportunities,” said Willey.

“I think they will help improve his game on a very quick upwards trend. From my own experience, when I had that exposure to different players, attitudes and coaches, it’s just a great opportunity to learn. They’re enjoying it.

“Myself included, we can all learn so much from this. Not only are people watching all the games because there’s only one a night, you are playing with international players from all around the world.