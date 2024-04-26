What Brendan Ingle's son makes of superstar Pierce Brosnan playing his Dad

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The selection of the former 007 master spy baffled some potential viewers when it was announced.

On the face of it, there seemed few obvious comparisons between the slick, suave but ruthless James Bond character and that of Brendan, the gritty, no-nonsense Dublin-born boxing coach with a sparkle in his eye.

But Dominic has met Brosnan and says there are plenty of synergies, as filming gets underway on the sports drama “Giant,” based on the true-life story of the Ingles and flamboyant world champion Naz Hamed.

The highly popular Ollywood actor, now aged 70, is a native of County Louth on the east coast of Ireland and had a similar background to the gifted trainer who passed away in May 2018 aged 77.

Ingle junior said his father had left Ireland to escape "a very poverty-stricken place" as the actor had, and both had been brought up and educated by a Christian brotherhood.

"It was a hard regime."

Brosnan: "Had a reason to get out of that place and make a name for himself and that is a very similar story to Brendan" said Dom.

Brendan Ingle and Naseem Hamed

"Pierce has done remarkably well," said Dominic.

"He has made a fortune, is a top actor and it is a great privilege to have him portray my Dad.

"Who else could you get? He is Irish, his middle name is Brendan, he comes from a poverty stricken background and he's a really grounded fellow there's no ego about him. He is down-to-earth."

Both men found fame and fortune away from Ireland - Brosnan has homes in Malibu and Hawaii and is said to have a net worth of $200 Million.

Pierce Brosnan is to play the Sheffield boxing trainer Brendan Ingle Photo Eamonn M. McCormack Getty

"People say how on earth has Pierce Brosnan ended up in a gym in Wincobank?" Dom told Boxing King.

Over the years, the Newman Road building had attracted plenty of famous non-boxing people like David Beckham, Frank Skinner, Stephen Henry, Ronnie O'Sullivan, explained the trainer who guided Kell Brook to a world title.

Recently, Dom had had "aspiring actors" contact him to see if he could secure them a bit-part in the show.

The role of Naz is played by Amir El-Masry a 33-year-old Egyptian-British actor.

Dominic Ingle and his modern day boxer Red Johnson Pic Connor McMain GBM Sports

There will be small parts for some of the Ingle gym members, though.

