Rodney Glasgow Jr in action for the Sheffield Sharks. (Photo: Adam Bates)

The Sharks were back to winning ways on Saturday as they beat the Surrey Scorchers 77-66, with Glasgow Jr put in a starring performance as he racked up 19 points, five rebounds, seven assists and two steals on 70% shooting as Atiba Lyons’ side finished the evening in third place in the BBL Championship standings.

And the Brooklyn-born number 11 insists that they’ve got what it takes to go on and win things as they look to kick on following their win over the Scorchers.

Speaking after the game, he said, “It’s just within the offence… We weren’t getting it going in that first quarter, so I knew that I had to just be more aggressive, call players to me, and get us settled down. I knew as the game went along we’d play Shark basketball.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“I’ve been working my butt off before practice, after practice, getting on guys and trying to bring the best out of my teammates - if you’re doing that, then they’re going to follow your lead. I’m just trying to do the right things and lead by example.

“We can win a Championship… We were right there against Leicester, and we can play with the best of them.

“I just think that now we just need to get our chemistry up, and come Play Off time we’ll be ready.”