VK backs Sheffield Vulcans as city celebrates hosting International Gay Rugby Finals

VK continues its commitment to LGBTQ+ sport, supporting the Sheffield Vulcans as they hosted the International Gay Rugby (IGR) Finals 2025

VK, the ‘go-to sessionable drink for party people’, proudly celebrated its season-long sponsorship of Sheffield’s all-inclusive rugby team, the Sheffield Vulcans, by backing them as they hosted the prestigious International Gay Rugby (IGR) Finals last weekend.

Taking place at the Tiger Dome in Sheffield, the finals welcomed inclusive rugby clubs like the Bristol Bisons, Cardiff Lions, and Transmanian Devils for a day packed with action, energy, and community pride. The day drew hundreds of spectators and players to Sheffield, reinforcing the city’s growing reputation as a hub for inclusive sport in the north.

To keep the energy high, VK handed out VKs and energy drinks throughout the day. The celebration continued into the night with an official after party at MOJO Bar Sheffield, where players, fans, and allies had the chance to raise a glass to an epic day of sport and community spirit.

Owen Harris-Evans, Team Captain for Sheffield Vulcans, said: “Being part of the Vulcans is honestly one of the best things I’ve ever done. It’s an incredible community – I’ve never felt as confident as I do now. There’s at least fourteen people out there on the field who’ve got your back, and off the field, they’re exactly the same.

“There aren’t many clubs or pubs around that are fully inclusive, so to be able to bring hundreds of people together to watch a bit of rugby – which you wouldn’t usually associate with LGBTQ+ spaces – is amazing. This was a huge moment for the north, especially because most IGR finals have been down south.

“VK have been amazing for us this year,” said Owen. “We’re a small club and having a big company like VK back us really shows the confidence we have as a team. The after party at Mojo was incredible, proper northern vibes – loads of dancing, loads of laughs, and VK showing us a good time as always!”

Holly Bolus, Senior Brand Manager for VK at Global Brands, added: “The Sheffield Vulcans embody everything VK stands for – inclusivity, confidence, and living life to the fullest. We’ve loved supporting them this season and are beyond proud to stand with them as they brought the IGR Finals to Sheffield. Sport and community go hand in hand, and this is a celebration of both. From the pitch to the after party, VK is here to champion diversity, fun, and unforgettable moments.”

For more information about VK’s LGBTQ+ support, visit: https://www.vkofficial.com/