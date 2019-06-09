Video: Two South Yorkshire boxing experts have their say on Josh Warrington v Kid Galahad

That is the question posed by two South Yorkshire boxing partners who are looking forward to watching the spectacle unfold in Warrington's home city of Leeds this coming weekend.

Trainer Stefy Bull believes Warrington's aggression and engine will be too much for the Ingle man, (aka Abdul-Bari Awad) while Ryan Rhodes believes the underdog Sheffielder has the talent to cause an upset.

Asked who they thought would be wearing Warrington’s IBF world featherweight belt on Saturday evening, Doncaster-based Bull opted for the West Yorkshireman, influenced partly by witnessing him sparring Jamie McDonnell, years ago.

"I have got a lot of respect for Josh, I have done a lot of work with him and Jamie Mac over the years.

"I think he punches a lot harder than his record suggests,” said Bull.

"I just can't see Kid Galahad keeping him off for the 12 rounds, with little gloves on.

Bad blood: Warrington v Galahad

"He has got a great engine. And you cannot take the form away from Warrington.

"He has beaten better kids than Bari has. I think it is a great fight, a very close fight. I'd like to see Bari win - South Yorkshire and all that - but I can just see Warrington pipping it on points."

Rhodes, who trains fighters at his gym in Shalesmoor, Sheffield, said Galahad possesses the tool-set needed to beat Warrington...based around the concept of 'hit and not get hit.'

"He has got great reflexes, great movement; Bari is a very very fit kid as well.

"The question is can he keep Warrington off for 12 rounds?

"I am not sure. I would like to see Bari do it; he's done it the hard way.

"No one has ever really wanted to fight Bari, because of his awkward style.

"He has got the style to beat Warrington."

Bull added it was a genuine 50-50 contest, a bout which takes place on a Frank Warren show at First Direct Arena, Leeds.

"Bari is great at picking and moving, making a fight boring and winning it.

"And Warrington has been in nothing but exciting fights. He is going to be non-stop."