The town of Dronfield was alive to the sound of pounding feet today.

Much of the area, south of Sheffield, was cordoned off to traffic as hundreds took part in the annual Dronfield 10K – its 26th edition.

There were a large proportion of runners from clubs like Steel City Striders, Dronfield Diamonds and Totley AC.

Some were warming up for next weekend’s Sheffield half marathon.

If you were in the popular race, see if you can see yourself on our video!

Dronfield 10k 2019