KO merchant Shakiel Thompson says none of his boxing 'victims' so far have been good enough to withstand his skill and strength.

The Sheffield middleweight, who signed for promoter Frank Warren recently, has a W3 L0 combat record, all of which ended early.

His last bout, at Wembley Arena against Nicaraguan veteran Nelson Altamirano, was over in seconds.

"I went in there with confidence as I do with every other fight" said Thompson. "I was outjabbing him and then hit him with a shot, he got hurt, I was about to jump in and finish him and the ref did his job and stopped it. It lasted around a minute."

The Winbcobank southpaw said he was not surprised by how easy his fledgeling career has been so far.

"These people I am getting in the ring with at the minute don't belong in the ring with me" he said. "So I am going to keep doing what I am doing in getting rid of them and doing the job."

Shakiel moves in: Pic Dean Woolley

As for future opponents, he said: "Whoever they want me to match me up against I will come up against them. I will leave that all in their (Warren/Adam Etches) hands.

"I am fast, I am slick I have power in both hands as well. It has shown in all three of my contests, they have all not gone the distance."

Thompson, a fan of Billy Joe Saunders, added: “My ultimate goal is a world title, whatever I have to do to get to that.

"If that means getting Central Areas, European, British I'll do that."