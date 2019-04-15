Video: Kid Galahad defends Sheffield’s Ingle gym after loss of big-name boxers

Kid Galahad believes the Ingle gym has not lost its magic touch despite losing the likes of Kell Brook, Billy Joe Saunders and Atif Shafiq.

Galahad has stayed loyal and hopes his Wincobank background will help him become world champion on June 15 when he takes on reigning IBF featherweight champion Josh Warrington in Leeds.

Sheffield promoter Dennis Hobson said in his Star column recently

"It seems since Brendan has gone that a little bit of the camaraderie might not be there anymore. It seems that since Brendan's departure, bless him, that a bit of the soul might have gone out of the gym."

But Galahad said: ""Every fighter has to do what they think is best for them.

"If they want to leave this gym, and they think that is the best move and the best thing for them, then..that's good for them.

Josh Warrington v Kid Galahad

"I have been in this gym nearly 16-17 years, I have seen how many people come and go.

That is just how it is...it is part of the game."

As for losing its soul, Galahad said: "We are still producing kids, aren't we?" - saying the likes of Liam Williams, Willie Hutchinson, Jason Quigley, and Nicola Adams, were blossoming at Wincobank.

"There are loads of kids still coming through."

Galahad (Abdul Barry Awad) said he owed a lot to all the Ingle family, including his trainer Dominic.

"I owe him a lot. Dom has always stood by me, John, and Brendan, the whole Ingle family.

Galahad acted with restraint at the weekend, as he was goaded by Warrington on the pitch at Leeds United’s ground, ahead of the match with Sheffield Wednesday.

The Sheffield fighter stared stoney faced as Warrington hurled insults at him.

Later, Galahad labelled his opponent a “chav” and tweeted: “Confidence is silent, insecurities are loud’”