Charlie Foster-Major, aged 19, has received partial scholarship offers from two universities in Maine and Iowa but neither completely covers the high charges of American universities, leaving him and his family racing against the clock to get him there in August.

Sallianne Foster-Major, Charlie’s mum, said: “We have got a bit of a deadline but we will get there by hook or by crook to get him the opportunity.”

Charlie was called to the England lacrosse team before the Covid19 pandemic and, despite playing limited games due to restrictions, signed with a Manchester-based agency dedicated to connected UK athletes with American colleges. It was through this agency his talents were spotted by college scouts.

Charlie in Sheffield Lacrosse gear. Charlie received offers from Thomas University in Maine and Cornell College in Iowa.

Charlie said: “It was a totally surreal experience because, since I was 13, I’ve been waiting for that moment of being valued by a team in the US.

“I love lacrosse. It’s literally everything I wanted in one package. It’s fast and physical and I want to play in America as it’s more competitive and I want to go over there and enhance my skills.”

Charlie’s parents have dedicated their working lives to helping children in Sheffield, with Sallianne working as a part-time drama teacher and volunteer at a local theatre company and Tim, Charlie’s Dad, has been a scout leader for a number of years. They hope families in Sheffield will now help them make Charlies dream a reality.

Charlie posing in Lacrosse gear. The family are aiming to raise $20,000 to cover the last of Charlie's college fees.

Sallianne, 53, said: “I think to have that American sport experience is massive. Their college basketball games attract as much as Sheffield United do to Bramall Lane. I want him to enjoy that experience and become the player he wants to be.”

Charlie said he was ‘pessimistic’ about his parent’s fundraiser but is now growing in confidence as the total raised edges closer to £1,000. He hopes to do some good in Sheffield should he be able to go.

He said: “The goal is just to live a great life, do my family proud, do the community proud and repay the community.

“Help a young aspiring man achieve the dream of a lifetime.”