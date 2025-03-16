U13 Hawks Girls Soar to Victory in Season Opener

The game kicked off with West Bowling sending the ball to the Sheffield Hawks. Wasting no time and with a strong attack, the Hawks struck within just over a minute, with Eva scoring the opening try, followed by Alana successfully converting it. Thus, the Hawks took the early lead. However, an early handling error caused the ball to slip from the Hawks’ grasp, handing possession to West Bowling. They capitalised on this mistake quickly, responding with a try of their own and then converting to level the score.

Sheffield Hawks U13 Girls vs West Bowling U13 GirlsYorkshire Division B – Round 1Saturday, 15th March 2025 – Kick-off 10:45 amParson Cross Park, Sheffield

Following the restart, the Hawks pressured Bowling into a knock-on, regaining possession and launching another attack. This intensity paid off as Alana and Eva both crossed the line in quick succession. Shortly after, another error allowed West Bowling a chance to counter. This meant that Bowling once again capitalised on the opportunity and exploited space on the wing to break through for a well-earned try.

With just a few minutes left in the first half, West Bowling faced an unfortunate injury, leaving them one player short. Great sportsmanship saw the Hawks withdraw a player for the remainder of the match to level the playing field. Despite this setback, West Bowling pressed on and managed to score again before the halftime whistle, bringing the scoreline to 22-14.

Alana dives over the line to score her 4th try of the morning.

As the second half began, the Hawks kicked off to West Bowling and immediately chased down the ball, regaining possession with a strong attacking start. They then scored another try thanks to Amelia-Harper, followed by Alana successfully converting again, which extended their lead. However, West Bowling responded strongly, exploiting the Hawks’ mistakes to score two quick tries, both converted, tightening the contest.

The match’s defining moment came when West Bowling broke through the sideline again; however, this time, they were met by a force to be reckoned with: Katie, who, with a try-saving tackle, forced a knock-on. This defensive stand shifted the Hawks’ momentum entirely. From that moment on, the Sheffield Hawks took complete control, scoring four more tries (Ellie-Mae, Alana x2 and Amelia) with Alana converting two.

Both teams displayed commendable effort and skill, making for an entertaining and hard-fought game. In the end, everyone shined through and gave their very best.

The final score was Sheffield Hawks 48, West Bowling 26.