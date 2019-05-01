Two qualifiers through to the semi-finals of World Snooker Championship at Sheffield’s Crucible Theatre

Former taxi driver Gary Wilson and fellow qualifier David Gilbert have both made it through to the semi finals of the World Snooker Championship for the first time.

Wilson came from behind to beat Ali Carter 13-9, while Gilbert oversaw Kyren WIlson 13-8 at the quarter final stage at the Crucible Theatre.

Gary Wilson in action against Ali Carter during day eleven of the 2019 Betfred World Championship at The Crucible, Sheffield. Picture: Simon Cooper/PA Wire

Carter led Gary Wilson 3-0, but he hit back by taking five in a row and maintained his two-frame advantage at 9-7 after the second session.

The next four frames were shared, but Wilson took the two he needed to secure victory.

Gilbert was 10-6 in front and although Kyren Wilson threatened a comeback, he was not to be denied.

Three-time winner John Higgins overcame 2010 champion Neil Robertson 13-10.

The pair were level at 4-4 after a scrappy first session – and in the second, one frame lasted almost an hour – but a century in the final fram saw Scotland's Higgins claim victory.

Neither Gary Wilson or Gilbert have ever won a ranking title and both had to come through qualifiers at the English Instititute of Sport to secure their sport at the Crucible.

Wilson, of Tynside, quit his job as a taxi driver to turn professional for the second time in 2013 and saw off three-time champion Mark Selby in the second round.

Judd Trump raced into a 7-1 lead over Stephen Maguire and saw off a mini resurgence from the Scot to beat him 13-6.

He now takes on Wilson in the semi-finals while Higgins will play Gilbert.

Trump is now the odds on favourite to lift the trophy at the Crucible.

The record number of centuries made during a World Championship at the Crucible – 86 in 2015 and 2016 – also looks set to be broken this year.

The semi-finals will be played over four sessions and will be the best of 33 frames and the final will be played on Sunday and Monday.