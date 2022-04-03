Tobiasz Musielak makes his debut tonight.

Boss Simon Stead has got a full-strength team at his disposal for the first official team meeting of the year with Craig Cook and Tobiasz Musielak both ready to make their Tigers debut.

Sheffield are already in a good position in the group with three points from their win at Belle Vue a week ago and after tonight they will have two home meetings to try and top the group and progress to the final.

Said Stead: “That was a great win at Belle Vue without Craig and Toby and we have them back for Wolves.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“It’s our second and final away meeting in the group and if we can get something from it then we know we have it in our hands to win our two home meetings.

“I’m excited by the team we have together and excited to see them in action as a team. It was great to see them all at press day and we all got on great but now it’s all about the serious action.

“To get the win at Belle Vue without our two new signings was a great achievement so let’s see how we go at Wolves.

“Toby started his career at Wolverhampton so knows the track well and he’s a better rider than he was then so it will be interesting to see how he performs. It’s good to see him back in British Speedway and particularly with us.”

Tru Plant Tigers skipper Kyle Howarth is also a former Wolves rider and won the league in their colours in 2016 when he was in the same team at triple world champion Tai Woffinden.

Wolverhampton have made two changes to their side from last season with Rory Schlein now retired and Broc Nicol making way for British duo Steve Worrall and Drew Kemp.

WOLVERHAMPTON: Sam Masters, Luke Becker, Nick Morris, Ryan Douglas, Steve Worrall, Drew Kemp, Leon Flint.