Tommy Frank looking to turn on the style in Commonwealth title defence
Tommy Frank has pledged to turn on the style when he makes the first defence of his Commonwealth super flyweight title next week.
The Sheffield fighter is set to defend his crown on July 5 at Ponds Forge against Jemsi Kibazange of Tanzania.
Frank expects Kibazange to come to fight and take advantage of a big opportunity – and he says that will allow him to look good.
“The Commonwealth Council have sanctioned him and he's going to be well up for it,” Frank said.
“He’ll give it a real go, and that’s what we want.
“I’ve worked hard to get the Commonwealth belt and I’m really excited to be defending it.
“I fought Adam Yahaha who was also from Tanzania and got ten good round in.
“And on the same show his team mate caused an upset by stopping Loua Nassa.
“So it’s a big opportunity, this guy will be up for it and I really hope he is because that will suit me perfectly.
“I’m going to look good in this fight, as I always do.”
Though aware of the threats Kibazange will possess, Frank says he will not focus too much on his opponent.
He said: “I don’t really study opponents too much because they could to the opposite thing on the night. I just focus on me.”
Following what he hopes will be a successful defence of his title, Frank is looking to push on towards world level with manager Dennis Hobson exploring options with the IBF.
“We're looking at going down the IBF route,” he said. “Dennis has been over to the IBF convention recently, representing me over there.
“So I’ll defend my Commonwealth title on July 5 and then maybe in September go for some kind of IBF title.
“I'm very excited to be defending my belt though. It's great winning titles but defending them is even better.”