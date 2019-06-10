Tommy Frank gets opponent for first Commonwealth title defence
Tommy Frank now knows the identity of the opponent for the first defence of his Commonwealth super flyweight title.
The unbeaten Sheffield fighter will face Jemsi Kibazange of Tanzania on July 5 at Ponds Forge as he puts his title up for the grabs for the first time since stopping Luke Wilton in four rounds to claim the belt.
Kibazange has won 12 of his 17 fights. His clash with Frank will be only the second bout for the 23-year-old outside his native Tanzania.
“Tommy has just won the Commonwealth title so it’s a matter of consolidating as the champion,” promoter Dennis Hobson said.
“Fighting this opponent will season him.
“There are other people calling him out but Tommy’s on the right track and it’s just a matter of getting that little bit of extra experience.
“Then we'll move onto the world scene.
“That's how I've done it before. We’ve got a blueprint and it will serve us well with Tomm’s career.
“Because he's a champion, he gets offers but it doesn't mean it's the right move. Boxing is about timing.
“We're getting the right fight for Tommy at the right time while we continue to look at other avenues.”
Frank will share the headline spot on the Hobson card with recent signing Josh Wale, Barnsley’s former British bantamweight champion.
Wale will also have African opposition as he faces Ekow Wilson of Ghana on his step up to featherweight competition.
Tickets for the bill are available now from (0114) 2434443.