The 28-year-old, who plans to retire after Tokyo, finished tenth in qualification on Thursday – two places below the cut-off.

Climbing's three disciplines of speed, lead and boulder have been combined into one medal at Tokyo.

Coxsey was sixteenth after the speed discipline, but a solid fourth-place finish in her strongest discipline, bouldering, moved her up to eighth overall in the leaderboard.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Shauna Coxsey of Great Britain during the Sport Climbing event.

She finished thirteenth in the lead discipline, however, which was not enough to keep her there.

Coxsey, who is married to

Meanwhile, Team GB’s Sheffield-based boxers won a further two medals on Wednesday thanks to super-heavyweight Frazer Clarke’s bronze and a silver for welterweight Ben Whittaker.

Thirteen-year-old Sky Brown also earned a momentous skateboarding bronze to become Great Britain's youngest Olympic medallist.