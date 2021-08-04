Tokyo Olympics: Sheffield’s Shauna Coxsey misses out on final spot
Sheffield’s Shauna Coxsey missed out on a spot in the final of the first-ever sport climbing event at an Olympics – and her last competition.
The 28-year-old, who plans to retire after Tokyo, finished tenth in qualification on Thursday – two places below the cut-off.
Climbing's three disciplines of speed, lead and boulder have been combined into one medal at Tokyo.
Coxsey was sixteenth after the speed discipline, but a solid fourth-place finish in her strongest discipline, bouldering, moved her up to eighth overall in the leaderboard.
She finished thirteenth in the lead discipline, however, which was not enough to keep her there.
Meanwhile, Team GB’s Sheffield-based boxers won a further two medals on Wednesday thanks to super-heavyweight Frazer Clarke’s bronze and a silver for welterweight Ben Whittaker.
Thirteen-year-old Sky Brown also earned a momentous skateboarding bronze to become Great Britain's youngest Olympic medallist.
The CEO of the sport’s governing body is James Hope-Gill, formerly of Sheffield & Hallamshire FA.